Pennsylvania Trust Co Takes $24.40 Million Position in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 91,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,400,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,999,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Twitter by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,706,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,712,000 after acquiring an additional 397,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $262,033,000 after acquiring an additional 569,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $202,600,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,889,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,522,000 after acquiring an additional 878,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.
TWTR stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.
TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.
In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $21,033,520.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,164,507.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,939 shares of company stock valued at $24,179,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
