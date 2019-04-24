Pennsylvania Trust Co Takes $24.40 Million Position in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 91,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,999,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Twitter by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,706,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,712,000 after acquiring an additional 397,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $262,033,000 after acquiring an additional 569,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $202,600,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,889,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $140,522,000 after acquiring an additional 878,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. Twitter had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $21,033,520.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,164,507.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 780,939 shares of company stock valued at $24,179,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

