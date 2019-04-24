Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 1,436 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 133,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director D Maybank Hagood bought 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,111.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane Leopold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $178,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,156.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D stock opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $77.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Macquarie set a $78.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

