Pennsylvania Trust Co Invests $15.54 Million in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG) Stock

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000.

NYSE NVG opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

