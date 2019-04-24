Pembina Pipeline (PPL) PT Raised to C$55.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, GMP Securities boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.64.

Shares of TSE PPL traded down C$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 414,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,410. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$39.15 and a 52 week high of C$50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.76722222222222 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.54, for a total value of C$1,238,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$641,882.30.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

