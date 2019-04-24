Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Paychex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Paychex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $83.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.04. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $3,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,306,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 6,250 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,117 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,867.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,272 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,029 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

