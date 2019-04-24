Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $764,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter Scher sold 18,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,961,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,242.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,236.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,552 and have sold 190,933 shares valued at $20,796,254. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.05.

JPM stock opened at $113.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $389.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

