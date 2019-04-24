Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,415,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 930,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 648,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,854,000 after purchasing an additional 432,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,045,000 after purchasing an additional 301,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 344,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 273,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. 88,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,008. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

