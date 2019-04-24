Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys 632 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at $121,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $59.15 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

