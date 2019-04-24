Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Shares Up 5.1%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.27 and last traded at $16.16. 5,760,321 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 3,758,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $795.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.10 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 526.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,423,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,428,000 after buying an additional 2,876,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,383,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,069,000 after buying an additional 1,726,924 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 136.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,094,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,366,000 after buying an additional 1,209,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,584,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,202,000 after buying an additional 1,191,714 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,105,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,847,000 after buying an additional 1,149,303 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

