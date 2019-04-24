Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $548,000 Stake in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Corning were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 266,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Corning by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 6,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 35,701 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,203,480.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,765.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,162,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

GLW stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

