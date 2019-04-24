Patron Reaches Market Capitalization of $667,341.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, Patron has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. Patron has a market capitalization of $667,341.00 and $1.19 million worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00400765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00984619 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00185167 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001404 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Patron

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,635,289 tokens. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, Hotbit, IDAX, CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.