Party City Holdco (PRTY) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 1,685,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,508,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

PRTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 598,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,240,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,338,000 after buying an additional 623,039 shares during the last quarter.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

