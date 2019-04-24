Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.03). Party City Holdco posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 15.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.44. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $725.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,379,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,710,000 after buying an additional 2,010,906 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 657,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,991,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,990,000 after buying an additional 1,991,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,099,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,001,000 after buying an additional 1,936,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after buying an additional 1,622,584 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,901,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 1,123,782 shares during the period.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

