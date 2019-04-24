Pacific Financial (PFLC) Releases Earnings Results

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFLC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067. Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals in Washington and Oregon, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, personal loans, and home equity line of credit.

