Owens-Illinois (OI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Owens-Illinois to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Owens-Illinois has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.00-3.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance at ~$3.00 EPS.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Owens-Illinois’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Owens-Illinois to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OI opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Owens-Illinois has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OI. Barclays cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

In other Owens-Illinois news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $1,132,780.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,837.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $874,178.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,105 shares in the company, valued at $940,452.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

