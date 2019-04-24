Owens-Illinois (OI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Owens-Illinois to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Owens-Illinois has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.00-3.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance at ~$3.00 EPS.
Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Owens-Illinois’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Owens-Illinois to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OI opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Owens-Illinois has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.
In other Owens-Illinois news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 57,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $1,132,780.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,837.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy M. Connors sold 44,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $874,178.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,105 shares in the company, valued at $940,452.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Owens-Illinois Company Profile
Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
