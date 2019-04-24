Shares of Otis Gold Corp (CVE:OOO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Otis Gold (OOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/otis-gold-ooo-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-08.html.

About Otis Gold (CVE:OOO)

Otis Gold Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metals deposits in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that includes 614 unpatented federal lode mining claims covering an area of 12,280 acres located in the Clark County, Idaho.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.