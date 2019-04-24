Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth $38,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.82. 4,630,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

