Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in FMC Corp (FMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.74. 944,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,869. FMC Corp has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $92.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup set a $94.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of FMC from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, VP Andrea E. Utecht sold 30,464 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $2,570,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796,054.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 94,424 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $7,963,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,386,696.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,839 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

