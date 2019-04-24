Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 32.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Orrstown Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of ORRF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,523. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $180.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $19.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,061 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORRF shares. ValuEngine cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orrstown Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

