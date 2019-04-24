Origin Sport (ORS) Hits Market Capitalization of $498,214.00

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $498,214.00 and $5.14 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,388,858 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

