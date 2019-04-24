O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.55-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.69. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $17.37-17.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an in-line rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $377.44.

ORLY stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $396.71. 714,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,707. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $224.40 and a 52 week high of $414.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 318.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,089,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad W. Beckham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.71, for a total transaction of $1,853,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,852.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,273 shares of company stock valued at $44,907,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

