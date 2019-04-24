O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.37-17.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $17.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $10-10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.17 billion.O’Reilly Automotive also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $4.55-4.65 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $422.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.44.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $396.71. 714,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,707. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $224.40 and a 52-week high of $414.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 318.99% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total transaction of $18,718,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,679,219.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,273 shares of company stock valued at $44,907,567. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

