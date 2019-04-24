Oracle Co. (ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.96 Billion

Analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post $10.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.90 billion and the highest is $11.06 billion. Oracle posted sales of $11.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $39.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.23 billion to $39.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $40.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.34 billion to $41.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.53.

NYSE ORCL opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Oracle has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $55.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $6,605,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $204,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,773,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,395,063 in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $11,085,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth $314,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,029,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,653 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 15.2% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,125,137 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $109,572,000 after purchasing an additional 280,846 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 48.4% in the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 213,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 69,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

