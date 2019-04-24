OptiNose (OPTN) Given a $29.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OPTN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptiNose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OptiNose to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.80.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.81. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 1,509.87% and a negative return on equity of 77.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OptiNose by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the third quarter worth about $157,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

