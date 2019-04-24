Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Express (AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Express in a research note issued on Sunday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the payment services company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America set a $108.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.99.

NYSE:AXP opened at $113.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 3,991 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

