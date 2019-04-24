Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.56 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.07. 587,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,018. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $163.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

