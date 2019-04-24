Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Dover Corp (DOV)

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

DOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.35 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $102.00 target price on Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.72.

DOV stock opened at $97.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,142,363.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at $557,405.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $1,082,133.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,577.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,200 shares of company stock worth $4,277,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.