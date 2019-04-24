Oppenheimer Boosts Stryker (SYK) Price Target to $192.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.99.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $185.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,202. Stryker has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $31,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Damon Hutchinson sold 10,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,821,035.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,455 shares of company stock valued at $24,723,292 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

