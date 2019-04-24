Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $185,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,119,966.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $121,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $24,700.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 20,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 20,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 40,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $612,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00.

OPK stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Opko Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.05 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Opko Health by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

