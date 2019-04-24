Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Announces $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $219.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 price target on the stock. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Ben W. Perks sold 3,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $112,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 22,788 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $866,855.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,520,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

