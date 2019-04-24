Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,545 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 410,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,282,000 after acquiring an additional 310,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $15,618,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 892.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 251,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 226,402 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 154,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,141.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 144,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.72 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $393.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. BidaskClub cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

In related news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 95,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total transaction of $7,673,675.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,528,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,538,443.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $1,248,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,288 shares of company stock worth $25,884,568. Corporate insiders own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

