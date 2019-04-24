Occidental Petroleum (OXY) PT Lowered to $70.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OXY. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

OXY stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.34. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 355.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 190,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 148,557 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 133,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,329,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $196,751,000 after acquiring an additional 83,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Gas, Chemical and Midstream & Marketing. The Oil & Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls.

