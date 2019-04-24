Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.36

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 10245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Securities raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The stock has a market cap of $747.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 73.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $100,015.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 83,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $440,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 456,133 shares of company stock worth $2,403,438. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

