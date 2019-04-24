Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,454 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $164,721,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $155.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $122.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.12.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $71,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,847.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $136,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,820.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,164 shares of company stock worth $3,403,579 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

