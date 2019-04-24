NuVasive (NUVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect NuVasive to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. NuVasive has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.20-2.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.20-2.30 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.85 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NuVasive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.64.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

