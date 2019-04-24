NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (NSTRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an oil and gas company. It engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas primarily in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company’s principal producing asset consists of Nostrum in the Chinarevskoye field. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “

Get NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NSTRY opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.61.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (NSTRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.