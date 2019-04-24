Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $2.90 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas comprises about 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 118.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. US Capital Advisors downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.88. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $490.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.76 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $617,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,074.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mcginnis sold 2,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $141,749.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,593. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

