Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Infinera (INFN)

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Infinera from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.36.
NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.63. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,204,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,557,000 after buying an additional 3,104,780 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,318,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,526,000 after buying an additional 918,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,318,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,526,000 after buying an additional 918,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,804,000 after buying an additional 49,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.
Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.