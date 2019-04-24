Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Infinera (INFN)

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Infinera from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.36.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.63. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $332.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. Research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,204,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,557,000 after buying an additional 3,104,780 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,318,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,526,000 after buying an additional 918,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,318,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,526,000 after buying an additional 918,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,804,000 after buying an additional 49,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

