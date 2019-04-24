Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) Given a $5.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

NOG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.17.

NOG opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $152.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.29 million.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 605,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $1,532,780.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,189,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,719.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,862,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 9,921.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,124,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 59.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,330,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961,556 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 2,892.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,170,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 412.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,601,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,439 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

