Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,683 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 247,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 4.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,326. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $118.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.6411 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

