North American Palladium (PALDF) & Lithium Americas (LAC) Critical Comparison

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares North American Palladium and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 30.26% 16.65% 12.90% Lithium Americas -583.67% -24.47% -21.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for North American Palladium and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 1 3 0 2.75

Lithium Americas has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 142.35%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Volatility and Risk

North American Palladium has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

North American Palladium pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lithium Americas does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares North American Palladium and Lithium Americas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 1.67 $91.96 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.84 million 71.87 -$28.27 million ($0.26) -15.08

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas.

Summary

North American Palladium beats Lithium Americas on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

