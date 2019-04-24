Norges Bank Takes $19.89 Million Position in Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 566,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 20,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.9601 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

