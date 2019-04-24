Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) a €43.93 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €43.93 ($51.08) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.40 ($45.81) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.63 ($54.22).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €40.40 ($46.98) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

