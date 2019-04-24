Nokia Oyj (NOK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. On average, analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nokia Oyj stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.72 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nordea Equity Research cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/nokia-oyj-nok-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.