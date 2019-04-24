Nobilis Health (HLTH) Stock Price Up 31.6%

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) shares rose 31.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 1,839,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 966% from the average daily volume of 172,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Nobilis Health from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nobilis Health stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 62,774 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Nobilis Health worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

