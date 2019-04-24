Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mylan NV (MYL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Mylan by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Mylan by 560.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Mylan NV has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.06). Mylan had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mylan NV will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $317,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a report on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Mylan to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mylan from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Mylan to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-raises-position-in-mylan-nv-myl.html.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.