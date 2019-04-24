Nidec (NJDCY) Posts Earnings Results

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NJDCY traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $35.71. 23,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,179. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nidec has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $40.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

