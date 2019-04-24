Nicola Mining (NIM) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Nicola Mining Inc (CVE:NIM) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 131,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 74,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

Nicola Mining Company Profile (CVE:NIM)

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 38 mineral claims located in Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont property comprising 20 mineral claims covering approximately 10,084 hectares area, and 10 mineral leases covering approximately 347 hectares area.

