NFI Group’s (NFI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their buy rating on shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$31.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$28.47 and a 52 week high of C$59.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

In related news, Director Vincent James Sardo sold 2,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$474,271.20.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.