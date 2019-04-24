NextEra Energy (NEE) Given a $199.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) received a $199.00 price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $189.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $155.06 and a 1 year high of $195.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total value of $2,818,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $560,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,773 shares of company stock valued at $33,097,211 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,014,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,544,616,000 after purchasing an additional 886,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,907,634,000 after purchasing an additional 815,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

